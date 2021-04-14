64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High water on some roadways as storms return Wednesday afternoon

1 hour 16 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 14 2021 Apr 14, 2021 April 14, 2021 3:51 PM April 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area were hit with street flooding amid heavy rainfall Wednesday.

As of around 3:45 p.m., the following major roadways were impacted by high water.

-I-110 at Governor's Mansion curve

The entire WBRZ will be in a flash flood watch through Thursday. Keep up with the latest weather developments here.

Keep up with traffic conditions here.

