High water on some roadways as storms return Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area were hit with street flooding amid heavy rainfall Wednesday.
As of around 3:45 p.m., the following major roadways were impacted by high water.
-I-110 at Governor's Mansion curve
The entire WBRZ will be in a flash flood watch through Thursday. Keep up with the latest weather developments here.
Keep up with traffic conditions here.
