Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flash Flood Watch, River Flood Warnings issued

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James, and St. Mary Parishes until 6 pm.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to become severe in the form of winds 58mph+, hail at least 1 inch in diameter, or tornado development is possible. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, seek shelter in the same way you would for a tornado. Move to a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building (stay away from windows).

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH beginning at noon today through Thursday morning. The area is also under a level 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather in the form of strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday: All areas should expect to see showers and storms, but they will start in the northwest corner and generally move southeast throughout the day. Once the rain starts up, give yourself extra time to travel. Do NOT attempt to pass through water-covered roadways and never wade through floodwaters. In addition to a flood risk, each storm will be capable of producing winds 60mph+, hail at least 1 inch in diameter, and tornadoes will be possible. By sunset, we will dry out for a few hours.

Rainfall totals by the end of the day will range from 1-3 inches with small pockets of higher amounts. Overnight, a few more on and off storms will be possible before another large round of rain for everyone on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Wednesday will start with the next round of rain off to the west and we will watch it move in throughout the morning. Periods of heavy rain will continue to be the main threat to the area as the Flash Flood Watch continues. When it isn’t raining, temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Rainfall totals (for the entire week) will range anywhere from 3-6 inches and isolated higher amounts are expected.

Up Next: A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Generally, the morning hours will trend more active than the evening. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from changing very much from day to nighttime. Through the weekend temperatures will hover around 70 degrees. The area is expected to receive measurable rainfall every day through Saturday. Continue to check back for more updated information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

RIVER STAGE UPDATE 1 pm Tuesday

River Flood Warnings are active for the Amite River at Denham Springs and Bayou Manchac, both areas forecast to be in minor flood stage by the end of the week.

The Tangipahoa River at Robert is forecast to remain in flood stage through the week.

RIVER LOCATION CURRENT LEVEL FLOOD STAGE FORECAST Amite Denham Springs 27.3’ 29’ 29.5’ by 9pm Thu. Bayou Manchac 8.5’ 9’ 11’ by 9pm Fri. Port Vincent 5.6’ 8’ 7.5’ by 8am Sat. French Settlement 2.8’ 4’ ------ Comite Joor Road 6.1’ 20’ 19’ by 9am Fri. Tickfaw Liverpool 3.6’ 9’ 6.4’ by 9am Fri. Montpelier 10.9’ 13’ 11.4’ by 9am Fri. Holden 12.5’ 15’ 13.3’ by 9am Thu. Natalbany Baptist 7.5’ 16’ 10.9’ by 9am Thu. Tangipahoa Amite 9.1’ 21’ ----- Robert 16.75’ 15’ 17’ by 8am Thu.

