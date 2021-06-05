73°
High water not going down; St. Gabriel organizes transit services for people trapped at home

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAINT GABRIEL - Two weeks since flooding rain and rising water, people still trapped on the other side of flooded streets can get assistance coming and going from the St. Gabriel government.

Community Center staff will be available from 7am - 7pm, the city said.  Call (225) 642-9873 to reach Community Center organizing transit services.  Dial (225) 456-4798 to reach the driver on call.  After 7 each night, the St. Gabriel Police Department can help.  Call (225) 642-5222. 
The numbers are for non-emergencies, the city said.
"We know that water levels are decreasing through [St. Gabriel], but we continue to monitor weather forecasts and urge all to remain patient but also aware of pending weather," city officials said Tuesday.

In the days since the mid-May flood event, people in Meadow Oaks, have watched the water rise and not drain.  Last week, tow trucks were needed to raise and tow vehicles across high water in the neighborhood so people could leave the subdivision without damaging their vehicles. 

Residents have been frustrated for days.

Mike Lindsey has lived in the area for two years.

"This s**t ain't right," Lindsey said in a recent WBRZ interview. 

