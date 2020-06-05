High speed police pursuit unfolds early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed police pursuit unfolded around 4:30 a.m., Friday morning.

The tail end of the chase was captured by DOTD traffic cameras at Florida Boulevard near Stevendale.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the chase are unknown, and WBRZ has reached out to local authorities for additional information.

This article will be updated as authorities provide more information.