Heavily-tattooed man convicted in Baker double murder

BAKER - A man who feared that his plentiful face tattoos might affect his chances at a fair trial has been convicted of two murders.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that a jury convicted William Bottoms, Jr., of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2017 double shooting.

Detectives said Bottoms shot and killed Derrick Williams and Mohamed Hussain in what was believed to be a drug-induced panic. Their bodies were found dumped in a vehicle in St. Helena Parish. Bottoms' then-girlfriend, Megan Gaylord, was with the three when the shooting happened, but charges for her were dismissed.

Authorities were able to tie Bottoms to the killings after dashcam footage showed a deputy helping the four after their vehicle ran out of gas. It's believed the video was taken shortly before the shooting took place.

Gaylord told deputies she saw Bottoms shoot both men while they drove down Plank Road in Baker. She said the group had been using drugs and Bottoms became so paranoid that he killed the other two men.