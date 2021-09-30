Healing Place Church to serve thousands of holiday meals

BATON ROUGE – The Healing Place Church is on a mission to serve thousands of holiday meals to flood victims for Thanksgiving.

The church started preparing on Thursday, with dozens of church volunteers lining shoulder to shoulder to fill grocery bags with yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce and everything residents need to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner.

"People are still hurting from the flood and yet the calender keeps coming and the holidays are approaching," Carter Leblanc, of Healing Place Church, said.

This weekend is just the kick off to a massive holiday meal campaign. The church plans to pass out 1,500 bags of groceries and serve 10,000 free hot meals.

"We wanted to gather together in the midst of maybe the biggest devastation this area has seen and try to be the biggest blessing," Ryan Frith, of Healing Place Church, said.

The church normally serves about 1,000 free meals for the community on Thanksgiving, however this year, the need for hot meals is greater with many residents that were left impacted by the flood in August.

"We're just serving a huge amount of meals in the community because we believe there's a huge amount of hurt in the community. So we just want to meet that hurt with compassion," Leblanc said.

Volunteers will start preparing hot meals on Friday night at midnight and will begin delivering them at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.