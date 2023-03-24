Halftime: LSU women's basketball trails Utah, 33-29, in Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, SC - The LSU women's basketball team trails at the half 33-29, that's a season low for first half points for the Tigers. Angel Reese got in foul trouble early, and had to sit out with 8 minutes to go in the half.

LSU is looking to make their first Elite 8 since 2008.