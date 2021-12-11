Latest Weather Blog
Gus Young Christmas Parade rolls despite threat of rainy weather
BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather did not dampen the Christmas spirit in the Capital City Saturday.
The Gus Young Christmas parade in North Baton Rouge brought families out in droves.
The Gus Young Parade is in full swing! Many people here tell me they’re excited to be back for Baton Rouge’s first major parade since the pandemic began. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/EVGPbWr22Q— Tristen Land (@TristenLandTV) December 11, 2021
"We have a tradition that every year we try to come to this parade," said attendee Salina Mason.
After the parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, in 2021 it was back on.
People came to stake their spots hours in advance, while police worked with the crowds to keep everyone safe.
Bands marched, dancers performed, and kids filled their bags with beads and candy.
Trending News
Several elected officials were also in attendance.
"We haven't had the chance to get out because of COVID. It's good to finally be able to get back out here."
"We're coming back slowly, but surely," said attendee, Aniyah Riley.
Parade host, State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, says people came to attend from all across Louisiana.
"I have people here from Donaldsonville, St. Gabriel you name it," she said.
But the best part for many people there, was to see the community come together once again.
Proceeds from the Gus Young Christmas Parade will support the annual Santa Road Show on Saturday, Dec. 18 at BREC's Gus Young Gym from noon until 3 p.m.
