Gunfire prompts lockdown at Perkins Rowe parking garage Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement closed off a parking garage at a bustling shopping center that houses several apartment buildings after reports of gunfire Sunday night.
The parking garage at Perkins Rowe, located across from Fresh Market on Perkins Road, was shut down by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said the person who fired the shots was taken into custody, though that person has not been booked on any charges as of Monday afternoon.
Deputies suspect the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
