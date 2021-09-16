Greater Baton Rouge State Fair to return with variety of food, rides, fun, and games

BATON ROUGE - An annual capital area event that features entertainment for the entire family is just around the corner.

Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are promising a full lineup of entertainment including live music, a stunt show, a racing event, and a petting zoo.

The annual event is coming to Baton Rouge for the 55th time Thursday, October 28 and remains open to the public through Sunday, November 7.

State Fair officials say visitors will enjoy daily live performances from artists like David St. Romain, the Ole Sole Band, the Justin McCain Project, Chris LeBlanc & Chris Roberts, Chubby Carrier performing Country, rock, Latino, Cajun, Swamp Pop, Blues, and much more.

In addition to great music, three of the fair's most popular attractions are making a return: Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, and Noah’s Way Exotic Animal Petting Zoo.

All of this accompanies a variety of fair foods, rides, and games for children of all ages.

Visitors are also assured that purchases made at the fair support the community. Proceeds from the event are used to contribute to local grants, scholarships, and sponsorships.

Event leaders say that to date, the fair foundation has donated over 4.2 million dollars since the program began in 1987.

To enjoy all that the fair offers, visitors must pay $5 for gate admission on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and both Thursdays.

The price of gate admission goes up to $10 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, the state fair's website indicates that on any day, individuals under 48" tall are admitted free.

Access to fair rides requires either a wristband or an individual coupon. Wristbands can be purchased on the midway for $25 and ride coupons are $1 each.

More information on the annual event is available here.