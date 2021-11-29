53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Grass fire near Greystone Country Club early Monday afternoon

Monday, November 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - The area around a golf course caught fire Monday afternoon, and fire officials have not determined what started the flames. 

According to Livingston Parish Fire District 5 spokesperson Joe Koczrowski, the fire became "dangerously close to some houses," in the neighborhood surrounding Greystone Country Club. No injuries were reported and the golf course was not damaged.

Koczrowski said this was their second fire of the day, and warned residents to be mindful of dry grass through the winter season.

"People don't realize that it doesn't take much when the wind is blowing for these things to get out of control," Koczrowski said.

It was unclear if the fire was started as a controlled burn.

