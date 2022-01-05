64°
Governor schedules Thursday news conference to discuss COVID surge
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the Omicron variant and its rapid spread across Louisiana.
The governor's news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.
