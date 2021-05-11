Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards heads to D.C., to testify on offshore oil and gas exploration, climate change
BATON ROUGE - As of Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards is on his way to Washington D.C. for a Thursday morning address before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee about recent federal offshore and gas developments.
A Tuesday morning news release from the Governor's Office stated that the Governor will, "address the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy."
In addition to this, while testifying before the committee, Edwards will, "highlight the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives," his office says.
The news release added that while in Washington, Edwards also intends to attend the swearing in of Congressman-elect Troy Carter.
The Governor issued a statement regarding Carter, saying, in part, "He has been a fierce advocate for his community for years, and I know he will bring this same energy to advocate for his constituents in Congress.”
Edward's appearance before the Senate Committee is scheduled to take place Thursday morning at 9 a.m. central time, and the Committee will livestream the testimony on its website.
His testimony follows discussions with both Committee Chair Senator Joe Manchin and Ranking Member Senator John Barrasso.
The news release said Edwards will return to Louisiana following his testimony on Thursday.
