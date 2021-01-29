Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped, attacked

BATON ROUGE – Video obtained by WBRZ Friday showed good Samaritans helping a woman stay safe after her attacker apparently dropped her off at a convenience store following what sources said was a violent, three-hour assault.

The video shows the woman who was kidnapped from LSU Wednesday seeking help at a store on Government Street near 17th just east of the railroad tracks. The woman is seen on security video at the store calmly getting out of the front, passenger’s side of a vehicle and walk into the store. Once in the safety of other people, the woman breaks down. She is seen shaking and talking on the phone. Witnesses said she was crying and said she was talking with her mother.

The video was recorded at about 9:30 Wednesday – about the time Baton Rouge Police said they received a call for help from the store, reporting a woman had been attacked and left there. City police responded and eventually turned the case over to LSU Police since the kidnapping and attack happened there.

LSU has released virtually no specific information. Through sources, WBRZ has been able to report the woman was kidnapped after the attacker threatened to have a weapon. She was taken from an area behind sorority row. For three hours, a source said the woman was held and forced to perform a sex act on her attacker.

The unidentified woman was taken shortly before sunset Wednesday and released about 9:30 that evening. LSU issued an emergency alert to students hours later – just before midnight.

“I let her call 911… Then I let her chill; I put her inside,” the store clerk working Wednesday night explained.

“Then she wanted to call her momma.”

