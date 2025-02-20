31°
Good 2 Eat: Jambalaya Soup

WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Jambalaya Soup

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
3 chicken thighs, cubed
1 lb. Andouille or smoked sausage, sliced
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
1 onion, chopped 
2 bell peppers, diced 
3 celery stalks, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
6 cups chicken stock
1/4 cup flour
1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 cup rice, uncooked 
2 bay leaves
1 tsp. thyme, crushed
1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
salt and pepper
parsley and green onions for garnish 

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat.  Add the chicken and sausage, and sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.  Add in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, Creole seasoning, onion, bell pepper, and celery, stir to combine.  Continue sautéing for 5-6 more minutes.  Stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant, stirring occasionally. 

Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, and stir to combine. Continue cooking for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Gradually stir in the chicken stock, then add the crushed tomatoes, rice, bay leaves and dried thyme.  Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer.  Then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue simmering the soup for 15 more minutes, stir occasionally until the rice is cooked and tender.

Stir in the shrimp and continue cooking for 5 minutes, or until the shrimp is cooked through.

Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.  Then serve warm, topped with your desired garnishes if desired.

