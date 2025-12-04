Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Sausage and White Bean Skillet
2 slices sourdough bread, cut into 1/4" to 1/2" cubes
4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
12 oz. smoked sausage, sliced
1 onion, chopped
1/2 bunch of kale, thick stems and ribs removed, chopped
3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. dried sage
1 tsp. dried thyme
1 cup chicken stock
2 (15.5-oz.) cans cannellini beans, 1 drained, rinsed
1/2 block Boursin cheese
Arrange a rack in center of oven; preheat to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss bread cubes, 1 Tbsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and a pinch of pepper until coated. Transfer to a baking sheet.
Bake croutons, tossing halfway through, until golden and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 Tbsp. oil; swirl pan to coat. Add sausage in a single layer and cook until starting to brown on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Cook, turning occasionally, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer sausage to a plate.
In same skillet over medium heat, heat 1 Tbsp. oil. Add onion; season with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add kale and cook, stirring frequently, until just starting to wilt, about 2 minutes
Push kale to make a small space in the center of skillet and add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil. Add anchovies, garlic, sage, and thyme. Cook, keeping kale separate, until garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes more. Add stock to deglaze pan and stir everything to combine.
Add beans, bring to a simmer and cook, mashing a few beans, until sauce is thickened and warmed through, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in Boursin until melted. Return sausage to skillet and stir to combine; season with salt and pepper, if needed.
Divide bean mixture among bowls. Top with croutons.
