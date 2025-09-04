Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans

3 cups fresh green beans, trimmed

1 onion, chopped

4 bacon strips, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup Steen’s cane syrup

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. bourbon

In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 inch of water. Place beans in a basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain. Stir syrup, salt, pepper and bourbon into the onion mixture. Add beans; heat through, tossing to combine.

Dr. Pepper Drumsticks

1 cup ketchup

2/3 cup Dr Pepper

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. bourbon

2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. dried minced onion

1/8 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. celery salt

12 chicken drumsticks

In a small saucepan, combine the first 9 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8-10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.

On an oiled grill, cook chicken, covered, over medium-low heat 15 minutes. Turn; grill 15-20 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 170-175 degrees, brushing occasionally with sauce mixture.