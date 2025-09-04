73°
Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks

11 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 5:33 AM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans

3 cups fresh green beans, trimmed
1 onion, chopped
4 bacon strips, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 cup Steen’s cane syrup
1/4 tsp. sea salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 Tbsp. bourbon

In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 inch of water. Place beans in a basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain. Stir syrup, salt, pepper and bourbon into the onion mixture. Add beans; heat through, tossing to combine.

Dr. Pepper Drumsticks

1 cup ketchup
2/3 cup Dr Pepper
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. bourbon
2 tsp. Creole seasoning
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. dried minced onion
1/8 tsp. sea salt
1/4 tsp. celery salt
12 chicken drumsticks

In a small saucepan, combine the first 9 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8-10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.

On an oiled grill, cook chicken, covered, over medium-low heat 15 minutes. Turn; grill 15-20 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 170-175 degrees, brushing occasionally with sauce mixture.

