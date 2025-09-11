Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Andouille Sausage Bites and Kentucky Lemonade
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Andouille Sausage Bites with Dipping Sauce
Dipping Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. Creole mustard
1 Tbsp. ketchup
1 tsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. fresh parsley, minced
Sausage Bites
1 8-oz. can Pillsbury Original Crescent Roll dough
12 oz. Andouille sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 egg plus 1 Tbsp. water for egg wash
Combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, Creole seasoning, and parsley in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Unroll crescent roll dough on a lightly floured surface. Cut each triangle of crescent roll dough into 3 smaller triangles. Place the sausage on the wide end of the crescent dough triangle and roll until fully wrapped, exposing the cut ends. Place on prepared baking sheet; brush lightly with egg wash.
Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Serve warm with Dipping Sauce.
Kentucky Lemonade
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
1/2 cup bourbon
4 cups ginger ale
Ice cubes
Lemon slices and additional fresh mint leaves
In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; add lemon juice and mint leaves. Stir in bourbon. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled.
Just before serving, strain the mixture into a 2-qt. pitcher; stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. Top with lemon slices and additional mint.
