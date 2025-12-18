Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Chicken Marsala Orzo

6 chicken thighs, boneless, cut into 1" pieces

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 Tbsp. butter, divided

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

8 oz. orzo

1 cup dry Marsala wine

2 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Pat chicken dry and transfer to a large bowl. Add Italian seasoning; season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle flour over chicken and toss to coat.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. oil, then melt 1 Tbsp. butter. Add half of the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 1 Tbsp. oil and the remaining chicken.

In the same skillet over medium heat, heat 1 Tbsp. oil. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add onion and remaining 1 Tbsp. oil; season with salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add orzo and remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and cook, tossing frequently, until orzo is coated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until slightly reduced, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add broth and increase the heat to high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened and flavors have melded, about 7 minutes. Add cream and cook, stirring frequently, until orzo is creamy, about 2 minutes more.

Return chicken to the pan and toss to combine; season with salt, if needed. Top with parsley.