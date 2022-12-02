Gonzales woman killed when fire consumed her camper home early Wednesday morning

Photo: The Advocate

GONZALES - A woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her camper home caught fire.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the blaze happened just after 1 a.m. on Lillie Babin Road in Gonzales. Firefighters arrived to find the woman's body near the front door of the scorched camper.

The woman has not yet been identified, but fire officials believe she was the 47-year-old resident of the home.

Fire marshal deputies said the fire started in a bedroom, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

In a release Friday afternoon, the office said the following reminder about home fire safety:

"Once again, deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the camper. The SFM stresses to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org."