Glen Oaks High School destroyed by flood, prepping for improved fall opening

BATON ROUGE- A transformation is happening at Glen Oaks Magnet High School, and recent graduates like Albert Davis and Jaden Harper are taking notice.

"It should bring new energy because when some people think about Glen Oaks, they think it's bad," Davis said.

Once boarded up after the flood in 2016, the school was set for repairs early in the 2018 tax plan.

Repairs, former athletes Jaden and Albert say are much needed.

"It's some people who really care that are making changes. They now have new coaches, new staff. Somebody cares," Jaden said.

The athletic department is now getting a 7 million dollar facelift.

It's the first update to the facilities since the sixties.

Coming soon will be a new football field, track, locker rooms, choir and band rooms, and more.

"It couldn't have been timed better. I think it's wonderful for the community and the kids to have a state of the art school that they can attend in North Baton Rouge," Robert Signater said.

Signater will start his first year as principal in the Fall.

He says athletics might be a challenge when school starts.

The Coronavirus may complicate how sports will play out.

"We're going to have to play it according to how the Governor opens up the state. We may be playing games with no fans. But, we survived the flood, we will survive the Pandemic," Signater said.

The school has survived through tough times, and many community members say they're happy to see progress made in North Baton Rouge.

The work is expected to be complete in Spring 2021.