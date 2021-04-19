67°
Girl, 7, shot to death at McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 7-year-old girl was shot to death after she and her father were ambushed in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's.
The girl, identified by local officials as Jaslyn Adams, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in the city's West Side. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her father was shot in the torso but is expected to survive, according to ABC News.
A McDonald's employee said two people jumped out of another vehicle and opened fire on the victims' car.
No suspects are in custody as of Monday.
