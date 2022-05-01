Garth Brooks calls, Baton Rouge answers with earth-shaking response; LSU seismograph records small earthquake during Tiger Stadium concert

BATON ROUGE - Earthquakes are an act of God. Unless you're in southeast Louisiana... then they may be the result of tens of thousands of rowdy fans packed into Tiger Stadium.

For the second time in 33 years, jumping and cheering in the stadium registered as a small earthquake on LSU's campus, according to a seismograph reading recorded during Saturday night's sold-out Garth Brooks concert.

It was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when the country superstar posed this question to more than 100,000 fans: "I have to ask you, Baton Rouge? Is it time?"

To near-deafening cheers, the opening fiddle strains of "Callin' Baton Rouge" — the unofficial anthem of Saturday nights in Death Valley — blared through the speakers.

Nearby, a seismograph in Nicholson Hall recorded a small earthquake as the crowd sang and bounced along to the song they waited so many months to hear in person.

An LSU professor set up a seismograph machine tonight for the @garthbrooks concert in Baton Rouge.



Here's a snapshot of what it looked like when he played Callin' Baton Rouge.https://t.co/uuqI74fBak pic.twitter.com/ThjfEJ4q0y — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) May 1, 2022

The last time something like this happened in Tiger Stadium was Oct. 8, 1988.

Auburn led LSU 6-0 with fewer than two minutes left in the game. LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson threw a pass to Eddie Fuller, leading about 79,000 fans to erupt in celebration as the earth below them moved ever so slightly.