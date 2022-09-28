Funeral services commence for EBR deputy who died last week

64°
3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Lt. Steven Whitstine crashed his unit Thursday on Port Hudson-Pride Road. According to the coroner's office, Whitstine died of heart failure just moments before the crash.

 

Whitstine's K9 partner was in the unit at the time of the crash but sustained only minor injuries. Investigators believe Whitstine was on his way to work in Zachary at the time of the crash.

The first visitation was held Monday. Tuesday's visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Zachary. The funeral will follow.

