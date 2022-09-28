Funeral services commence for EBR deputy who died last week

ZACHARY - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Lt. Steven Whitstine crashed his unit Thursday on Port Hudson-Pride Road. According to the coroner's office, Whitstine died of heart failure just moments before the crash.

The EBR Coroner’s van has been escorted from Pride Port Hudson Road by large contingent of EBRSO vehicles after deputy killed in early morning crash @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/g7hU4PMSh3 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 30, 2019

Whitstine's K9 partner was in the unit at the time of the crash but sustained only minor injuries. Investigators believe Whitstine was on his way to work in Zachary at the time of the crash.

The first visitation was held Monday. Tuesday's visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Zachary. The funeral will follow.