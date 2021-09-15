Funeral plans announced for New Iberia mom who passed away from COVID without holding her baby

A 24-year-old woman from New Iberia will be laid to rest on Thursday after dying over the weekend, without ever being able to hold her newborn son. Her family started a fundraising account to support her family after her death from COVID-19.

According to the GoFundMe page, Keighlie Renee Reaux was diagnosed with COVID on July 26, 2021 when she was 38 weeks pregnant. She had an emergency c-section on August 4th, and although her son was healthy, Keighlie didn't recover. She passed away on September 12, 2021.

Money will be used to assist her parents who say they're taking care of Keighlie's expenses and her two boys, almost 2-year-old Karter and 6-week-old Krew.