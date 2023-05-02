Latest Weather Blog
Fugitive barricaded herself inside BR motel with her son; mom in custody, child unharmed
BATON ROUGE - Police blocked off a portion of a neighborhood near Highland Road after a wanted suspect barricaded herself inside a motel with her son for hours Tuesday morning.
A large police response was first reported around 7:30 a.m. at a motel on Thomas Delpit Drive near the corner of Alice Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fugitive task force with Louisiana State Police was looking for a suspect from Kansas who was wanted on aggravated battery charges. That person, a 34-year-old woman, was with her 10-year-old son and refused to surrender to law enforcement, police said.
Officers eventually breached the door just before 11 a.m. and took the woman into custody. Her son was unharmed and was placed in protective custody.
This is a developing story.
