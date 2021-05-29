Front yard erosion fixed following 2 On Your Side call

DENHAM SPRINGS - A growing hole in a front yard was repaired again, after calls to 2 On Your Side Tuesday.

Teresa Beauregard said she asked for help following numerous complaints about the hole. Livingston Parish public works crews have filled in the hole before, but the hole expanded.

"This is the third time we've called to have them come and fix this hole and we still have a hole," Beauregard said.

After contacting the parish, the sewer district took another look at the hole. The ground is eroding around a manhole on Beauregard's street in Denham Springs.

"(It's) a hole big enough ... that I can stand in," she explained.

Beauregard said there's no telling how big the hole is, but she fears it's eroded further beyond what the eye can see.

"You don't know if it's going to cave in, you don't know what's going to happen," she said.

The Livingston Parish Sewer District said crews have responded to complaints about the hole at least three times in October. A crew grouted a small leak inside the manhole and filled the hole with dirt, but it grew larger.

Tuesday afternoon the hole was filled in again.