Friday PM Forecast: showers around as weekend begins

A weak frontal system will push through the area on Saturday. While not a washout, you might need to dodge rain during outdoor activities.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will steadily increase overnight as a warm front lifts through the area. Low temperatures will make it into the low 60s. As the weekend begins, expect mostly cloudy skies. A batch of showers is expected as a cold front pushes through the area from west to east from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. The activity should not be constant, rather off and on. High temperatures will be tamed to the mid 70s. A bit of lingering moisture behind the front could squeeze out some leftover showers during the evening hours.

Up Next: Behind the cold front, clouds will clear on Sunday morning followed by dry air, mainly clear skies and near average temperatures to end the weekend and begin the month of May. Through the week, high and low temperatures will stairstep a few degrees higher each day ending up in the upper 80s and low 60s by Thursday. No rain is in sight through at least Wednesday.

LSU Baseball: As has been the challenge most of the season, one in the three game series could be a little challenging. For game one against Alabama, Friday will deliver a beautiful evening at Alex Box Stadium. Temperatures will slide through the 70s beneath mostly clear skies. On the other hand, game two will have to dodge scattered showers on Saturday evening. Skies will clear out for game three and a mild afternoon on Sunday.

--Josh

