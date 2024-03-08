Friday PM Forecast: Severe threat over, now looking forward to a nice weekend

Rain will taper off on Friday night, setting us up for a cooler and drier weekend with lingering clouds. Temperatures gradually rebound next week, but rain will be hard to come by for the next little while.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The severe weather threat has come to an end across the WBRZ coverage area. As a result, the Tornado Watch as been cancelled early. Lingering showers are be possible through Friday evening, but these cells will be weaker than their afternoon counterparts. Overnight, rain coverage drops off almost entirely. We’re mostly dry by daybreak on Saturday with overcast skies. Expect an overnight low in the mid-60s.

Aside from an outside shot at a stray sprinkle, Saturday looks dry. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a touch cooler with highs perhaps rebounding into the low-70s. This is actually close to normal for this time of year. If your plans take you to Alex Box Stadium, the weather will cooperate on Saturday.

Up Next: We keep some high clouds around on Sunday. It remains cool, with highs in the low-60s. We start off next week on a dry note with temperatures gradually warming with each day. Highs return to the 80s by mid to late week. Rain chances begin to come back around that time as well.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

