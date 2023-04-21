Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: one more band of showers before pleasant weekend
Once showers and thunderstorms move through overnight, a weekend of pleasant weather is expected. If you like dry air, get out and enjoy Saturday and Sunday. We all know that humidity is right around the corner.
Tonight & Tomorrow: As a cold front approaches Friday evening, a second line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated between 7pm – 1am. Any thunderstorms could produce downpours and gusty wind, though widespread impacts are not expected. Clearing is expected late, and winds will turn around to the northwest at 10-15mph allowing lows to drop into the mid 50s by dawn. Saturday will start on a fine note with ample sunshine. A northwest breeze of 10-15mph will provide a dry, comfortable air mass with highs making it into the upper 70s.
Highly recommend outdoor plans this weekend...— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) April 21, 2023
...watch the video for my main reason why! ?? #LaWX #MsWX #BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/YerzF0MVtB
Up Next: Sunday will have the coolest morning within the 7-Day Forecast as lows settle in the low to mid 50s. Another nice afternoon is expected as highs return to the mid 70s. Though a lot of sunshine will be around early, some clouds will start to mix in through the day. Monday will be partly sunny with an outside shot at a shower. An unsettled weather pattern is coming together for the middle of next week. Though no washouts are foreseen now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the board Tuesday through Thursday. With extra clouds and times of rain, high temperatures will be a touch below average in the upper 70s and lows will be above average in the 60.
Trending News
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
--Josh
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
-
Parents booked for murder after infant's death; pair allegedly abused 6-week-old twins
-
Baton Rouge parents arrested after infant's death, accused of abusing 6-week-old twins
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title