Friday PM Forecast: no weekend washouts, but plenty of storms to dodge

The wet weather will continue with an additional 2-4” of rain expected through the middle of next week. While the next 7-Days look active, if there was a slightly drier period to pinpoint, it would be the weekend.

Tonight, Saturday and Sunday: A batch of showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening hours until moving along by midnight. Some partial clearing is expected with low temperatures will in the mid 70s. Saturday will have high temperatures in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A lot of dry time appears likely, but with a stalled front in the area, activity will not just be limited to peak daytime warming. Be mindful of dodging lightning and rain from sunrise to sunset. Sunday will mimic the first half of the weekend. However, measurable rain should occur in just a few more locations in comparison.

Next Week: The busy pattern shows no signs of letting up. The Capital Area will sit beneath an unstable atmosphere with higher than usual moisture. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will easily develop each day. With daily rain coverage remaining above 60 percent through the middle of next week, most locations will be able to collect 2-4'' of rain. As usual, isolated higher totals will be possible. High temperatures will only be able to make it into the upper 80s with low temperatures in the mid 70s during the unsettled pattern. We may have a drier trend developing by next weekend but that too far away to be definitive.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

