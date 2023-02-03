Friday PM Forecast: cold start to first weekend of Mardi Gras parades

After nearly a full workweek of dreary weather, the sun has returned in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be cold at first but trend warmer.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures will dive farther overnight. Locations along and north of I-12 will have lows in the low 30s. Any freezing temperatures will be short lived aside from southwest Mississippi where some isolated upper 20s are possible. Plenty of sunshine will warm thermometers quickly on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10mph.

Up Next: The warming trend will continue on Sunday. After morning lows in the low 40s, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s. A few clouds may mix into skies. By Monday and Tuesday, highs should have no problem finding the 70s! Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach the area by Wednesday with the next chance for showers across the area. It is not yet clear how quickly this front will move and whether showers will be in the forecast through Thursday or possibly even Friday.

Detailed Forecast: A cool and dry air mass will continue to filter into the region behind the front that swiped east early Friday. With clear skies and lighter winds overnight, lows will approach freezing along and north of I-12 and still make it into the low to mid 30s along and south of I-10. The axis of the upper level trough of low pressure and coldest pool of air will scoot east on Saturday making way for an upper level ridge of high pressure. A gradual warming trend will begin with low 60s expected on Saturday afternoon, lows closer to 40 into Sunday morning and then highs near 70 on Sunday afternoon. A few clouds may filter across skies on Sunday, but it will otherwise be a generally clear weekend. The warming trend will continue on Monday as the upper level ridge continues to build and a surface high in the Southeast U.S. kicks onshore flow into gear. High temperatures will get well into the 70s through the middle of next week. More and more moisture will build into the region thanks to the ongoing southeast winds. In response, clouds will thicken. By Wednesday, a larger upper level trough of low pressure will develop across the Central U.S. with an associated frontal system coming together at the surface. A cold front should push into the region on Wednesday with showers and a couple of thunderstorms possible and perhaps into Thursday as well. Temperatures will not fall much behind the front, trending toward average for the following weekend.

--Josh

