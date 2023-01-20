Friday AM Forecast: We are in for a washout on Saturday

Skies will be cloudy today, but rain will hold off until tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Friday is looking cloudy and comfortable. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler, maxing out in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We will stay dry all day today. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Up Next: The next rainmaker is coming in on Saturday. On and off showers and storms are expected through the day on Saturday with periods of heavy rain and some lightning and thunder. That same rainmaker will continue into the first half of Sunday too. Most areas will see rain, but rainfall totals will be less than 3 inches for both days. That rain is expected to clear by the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday will start out dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the weekend and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. It will warm up into the 60s early next week. Looking ahead to Tuesday, we are tracking an afternoon of scattered showers and storms. We are expecting a few heavy downpours and gusty winds with these storms. Stay connected into next week for updates on the possibility for stronger storms. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

