Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine returns for the weekend with no major cool down in sight

Behind Friday morning rain, sunshine returns and sticks around for a while. Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons are what's on the forecast this weekend.

Today & Tonight: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the region and off to the east by sunrise Friday morning. Wet roadways could make for a slower commute for some. By mid-day, a cold front will push through the Capital Region and a northerly breeze will begin to move drier air in for the weekend. Temperatures will start mild, in the low-60s, and warm to the middle 70s this afternoon. Sunshine will return today and clear skies will take over tonight. Into Saturday morning, temps will fall near 46° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: It will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the start of February. Sunny skies and afternoons in the 70s are what Mother Nature is serving up! The mornings will be on the cooler side, in the 40s, so early birds should grab a jacket before heading out the door. Into the first full week of the month, temperatures will go on another warming spree, likely getting back up into the 80s by midweek. Each day will feature mostly to partly sunny skies with no major rainmaker or cool down found on the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

- Emma Kate C.

