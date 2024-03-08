Friday AM Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms later today could impact outdoor activities

Showers and thunderstorms later today could put a damper on Friday afternoon and evening plans. Thankfully, the rest of the weekend will be much drier and great for any outdoor activities.

Today & Tonight: A warm and overcast start to Friday hints at the chance for storms later in the day. While some could run into a spotty shower or two during the morning commute, most will stay dry. By lunchtime, when temperatures near 80°, we will begin to see coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms increase, especially in northern parishes and Mississippi counties. Although coverage will increase, activity will stay scattered in an "on-and-off" fashion for most. The Capital Area remains under a 2/5 risk for isolated severe storms to develop, with the threats being hail within the storms as well as damaging winds and a small chance of flash flooding. If you are headed out to Alex Box Stadium this evening or have any outdoor activities planned this afternoon, make sure to keep raingear handy and check the radar before stepping outside. As always, if you hear thunder, head indoors, lightning can strike even when you are not directly under a thunderstorm.

Tonight into early Saturday morning, a cold front will pass through, resulting in northerly winds which will usher in drier and cooler air. Saturday morning will include mainly overcast skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Up Next: Despite a spotty shower or two on Saturday, a very pleasant weekend is instore across southern Louisiana. Each afternoon temperatures will warm near 70° with morning lows on Sunday in the upper 40s. Saturday will keep mainly cloudy skies with sunshine and high clouds returning on Sunday! The first half of the next workweek will stay dry and sunny with temperatures a bit warmer each afternoon.

– Emma Kate Cowan

