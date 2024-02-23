Friday AM Forecast: Clearing skies this morning, Sunny and warm weekend ahead

Clearing skies Friday morning will give way to a very sunny and warm weekend in southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Clouds hang around early Friday, keeping morning lows mild, in the low 60s, as a weak cold front moves across the state. By mid-morning, skies will clear from west to east revealing mainly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Winds remain breezy behind the front, between 10-20mph out of the northwest, ushering in dry air for the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-70s, making for another warm, spring-like day.

Clear skies and calmer winds overnight will allow for a cool start to the weekend. Saturday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid-40s.

Up Next: After a cool start Saturday morning, temperatures quickly warm into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will be gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels, and light winds. Sunday morning also begins with temperatures in the 40s and will become even warmer than the previous day by the afternoon, flirting with the 80° mark! Anyone headed out to Alex Box stadium this weekend will watch the games in close to perfect "baseball weather", don't forget to grab your sunglasses and sunscreen!

Next week will continue the streak of dry, above average warm weather, with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s through the middle of the week. Sunny and dry conditions prevail until a stronger cold front brings our next chance of rain to the state on Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will be sent back down to the upper-60s, much more average for this time of year, for the start of March.

- Emma Kate Cowan

