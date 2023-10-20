Friday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures return just in time for the weekend

Above average temperatures are making their way back into the boot today and seem to want to stick around. Warm and sunny days with extremely limited chances to see rain are to be expected over the next week.

Today & Tonight: Noticeably warmer temperatures will be felt around the state today. Friday morning will start off in the 60s under a few clouds that stuck around overnight. Once the sun rises, we will heat up into the upper 80s for a warm and mostly sunny day. Any plans to kick off the weekend should be a go as mild temps will carry into the overnight and no chance of rain is expected anytime in the next 6 days.

Up Next: Above average warming will continue over the weekend. Beneath mainly clear skies, lows will be in the low 60s followed by highs in the upper 80s. There are no 90s explicitly shown in the forecast, but an isolated overachieving hot spot is possible. For reference, the latest 90 degree reading ever registered for Baton Rouge was October 27, 1907. The region will remain dry through at least Wednesday. There is a possibility that an unsettled pattern tries to develop toward the end of next week, although the best chance for rain looks like it will stay just west of the local area.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy continues to strengthen just east of the Leeward Island. The storm will be near hurricane intensity bringing strong wind, heavy rain and high surf to the Leeward Islands today and Saturday. Tammy will start to turn northwest as it moves across the islands and then more due north early next week as it gets snagged by a front.

– Emma Kate Cowan

