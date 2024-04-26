Fresh off national titles, LSU raises ticket prices for all gymnastics tickets, some baseball seats

BATON ROUGE — Fresh off the school's first national championship in gymnastics, LSU's leaders on Friday raised season ticket prices twice over the next three seasons, and do away with special pricing for most youths.

"On the youth pricing, it's my understanding that that has become the subject of widespread abuse and misuse," Supervisor James Williams said during a meeting of the board's Athletic Committee. "We unfortunately have people who are misusing that and not giving others the opportunity to support our program, so I think that's a good change."

The financial plan approved by the Board of Supervisors also raises the mandatory donation to the school's athletic foundation for most season-ticket holders.

LSU last weekend defeated California, Utah and Florida to win its first title.

The ticket price increase will generate about a quarter-million dollars for the athletic department. (A season ticket price increase for baseball was approved Friday, too. It raises grandstand ticket prices 9 percent to 39 percent and generate nearly $1 million in added funds. LSU won the NCAA title last year.)

For gymnastics at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, lower-level seating ticket prices will jump 25 percent, prime mid-level seating will jump 23 percent and upper-level seating is jumping 39 percent. The mandatory foundation fees will make more ticket prices higher.

LSU said it last raised gymnastics prices in 2012, but it did mandate a ticket-delivery fee a few years ago — for printed and electronic ticketing — essentially raising the price to attend meets.

For next year, lower-level seating will cost a total of $125, and jump to $150 in 2027. Last year, those tickets were $80 before the mandatory donation.

Prime mid-level seating will jump to $100 next year and $120 in 2027. Last season, tickets were $65 before the mandatory donation applied. Youth tickets at this level would disappear in 2027.

Upper-level seating will climb to $50 next year and remain at that level in 2027. Upper-level seats this past year cost $36 for the season, before a mandated ticket-delivery fee. Youth tickets would remain in the upper decks.

The Board of Supervisors also added a $60 parking pass for fans beginning in 2026, but they aren't required.