Free haircuts, vision screenings & more at McKinley High Alumni Center this weekend

Boo Milton & Friends are hosting Give Back Weekend at the McKinley High Alumni Center, where visitors can receive an array of free services Saturday and Sunday.

Among the offerings are free vision screenings, haircuts, manicures, and a coat jacket giveaway. The group will also be hosting a food drive, but it will not be required to access the free services.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive in Baton Rouge.