71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fourteen pounds of marijuana seized by officers after traffic stop Friday night

4 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 11:18 AM April 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop Friday night that led to three arrests. 

On Friday shortly before midnight, two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop. Inside, they found 14 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and several hundred dollars in cash. 

Trending News

Jerome Walker Jr., 24, Trazadreon Gaines, 22, and Ronald Williams, 22, were all arrested for various drug- and firearm-related charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days