71°
Latest Weather Blog
Fourteen pounds of marijuana seized by officers after traffic stop Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Officers seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop Friday night that led to three arrests.
On Friday shortly before midnight, two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop. Inside, they found 14 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and several hundred dollars in cash.
Trending News
Jerome Walker Jr., 24, Trazadreon Gaines, 22, and Ronald Williams, 22, were all arrested for various drug- and firearm-related charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday
-
Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest
-
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in...
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$