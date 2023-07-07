91°
Fournette with a game for the ages: LSU beats Auburn 45-21

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, September 19 2015 Sep 19, 2015 September 19, 2015 4:36 PM September 19, 2015 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - Leonard Fournette dominated the Auburn Tigers, rushing for a career high 228 yards as LSU beat Auburn 45-21. 

The Tigers of LSU started the fireworks early, with a 71-yard gain by Fournette on the first play of the game. On 3rd and goal, Harris scored on a quarterback keeper to start LSU off 7-0. 

The lead moved to 14-0 as Brandon Harris capped off LSU's next drive with a touchdown pass to Colin Jeter.

The best play of the first half, though, belonged to Fournette.

Breaking tackles and barreling over one defender,  Fournette ended the first half scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 24-0 lead at the half. 

His second half-touchdown at least matched it for style. Trey Matthews went flying by the wayside as Fournette scored on a 29 yard touchdown run to make the score 31-7.

Fournette and Brandon Harris added scores as the Tigers went over 400 yards rushing on the day.

