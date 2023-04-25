79°
Former WBR Chamber official enters guilty plea in theft case
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A former executive with the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce faces jail time after she entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning, prior to the start of her trial on a count of theft.
Marie Anais Brand faced a charge of felony theft of an amount over $25,000. Her sentencing will be in July.
She was arrested in late 2020, near the US-Mexico border, on drug charges, but an investigation led to new allegations of theft in February 2021, after the chamber discovered disparities in its finances and notified law enforcement.
Brand served as the events and operations coordinator for the chamber until her legal troubles began.
