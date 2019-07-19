85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former UL Lafayette football player killed in St. James Parish crash

2 days 4 hours 16 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 6:33 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMERCY - One person is dead following an early morning crash on Airline Highway in St. James Parish.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash south on I-10. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Sean Thomas.

The initial investigation revealed that Thomas was driving in the left southbound lane on Airline Highway in a 2014 Ford E-450 box truck. At the same time, the driver of a 2011 tractor trailer was making a U-turn from the left southbound lane. 

For unknown reasons, Thomas' Ford struck the rear of the tractor trailer. Thomas suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected for either driver, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

KATC reports that Thomas was a former UL Lafayette defensive back. He played from 2011-2014 and helped the team win four New Orleans Bowl championships. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days