Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between Sean Payton and Nick Saban; and playing with Drew Brees

3 hours 4 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 4:41 PM May 19, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - Sports2's Corey Rholdon sits down with former LSU and Saints legend Devery Henderson to talk about playing with two of the games greatest coaches in Sean Payton and Nick Saban, what's the difference between the two and what it was like to catch passes from Drew Brees. 

