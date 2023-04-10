Former La. Attorney General Richard Ieyoub dead at 78

Photo: Louisiana Digital Library

BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Monday that Richard Ieyoub, who served as Louisiana attorney general for over a decade, has died at age 78.

Lawmakers announced Ieyoub's death at the start of 2023 legislative session Monday. He reportedly died in his sleep after experiencing complications related to surgery.

Ieyoub, who's from Lake Charles, served as the state's AG from 1992 to 2004.