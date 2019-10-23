Former East Feliciana Parish Coroner's trial set for February 11, 2020

BATON ROUGE - Former East Feliciana Parish Coroner, Laura DeJohn, is scheduled to stand trial on February 11, 2020 in Baton Rouge's 19th JDC.

In March 2017, DeJohn was charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, and injuring public documents.

Since her arrest, she's been in and out of court for status hearings.

But in February of next year, as a six-person jury is selected to hear DeJohn's case, her trial will commence.

DeJohn was accused of failing to maintain Louisiana's record retention law by neglecting the proper maintenance of records during her administration.

She was also accused of submitting fraudulent billing invoices for unlicensed medical services.

According to arrest reports, the former coroner admitted to falsifying records so she could receive payment from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.

She also admitted that she did not maintain printed copies of documents.

