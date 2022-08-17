Latest Weather Blog
Former deputy's sex crimes trial in disarray after state inadvertently shares child porn from unrelated case
DENHAM SPRINGS - The trial for a former sheriff's deputy charged with a slew of sex crimes was waylaid after state prosecutors accidentally sent child pornography that was evidence in an unrelated case to the defendant's attorney.
The gaffe prompted a judge to push Dennis Perkins' trial, originally scheduled for October, to Jan. 9, 2023 at the request of the former deputy's attorney.
Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the image was sent by mistake from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office as the two sides of the case were sharing evidence ahead of the trial. Attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who's representing Perkins, told a judge that he had to hand over his hard drive and have it wiped to ensure he was absolved of a potential crime for possessing the illicit material.
Ambeau said he lost all of his work related to the trial in the process and effectively has to rebuild his case from scratch.
Perkins, who was a sheriff's deputy at the time of his arrest, was booked back in 2019 along with his wife Cynthia, who was a school teacher. Both were arrested on a slew of charges including rape and child pornography.
Cynthia has since divorced her husband and agreed to testify against him as part of a plea deal.
