Food bank faces rising costs and supply chain shortages ahead of Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE- The holiday season is arriving and bringing new challenges for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Rising costs and supply chain interruptions are adding to the problems during a year that people are in greater need.
"I can't imagine a lot of these families that have been displaced by the storm or have a need what it's like for them to see prices jump in one month's time," a long-time volunteer Helene Tucker said.
Tuesday, a crew of volunteers prepared boxes to provide families with the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.
CEO Mike Manning says he's seen the prices for essential holiday meats jump 20 percent.
"The people who do need us are not going to be able to stretch the dollars they have as far because the cost of food has gone up so dramatically," he said.
Rising costs have made it harder to buy holiday staples for distribution, including turkeys and chickens.
"It's not possible for things to be the same with the costs of turkey and chicken. We're not going to be able to distribute the number that we've done in the past," Manning said.
Despite the challenges, food bank officials are confident they will provide for those who depend on them during the holiday season.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer for the food bank, click here.
