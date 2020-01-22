37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Space heater causes devastating apartment fire on North Acadian Thruway West

3 hours 31 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 5:48 AM January 22, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire on North Acadian Thruway West, early Wednesday morning, around 4:45 a.m.

They say the cause of the fire has been linked to the improper use of a space heater.

When first responders arrived on scene, they saw residents huddled outside as smoke and flames emerged from the building's attic.

Hoping to prevent the fire from spreading to the roof, firefighters called in an aerial truck for additional assistance. 

Nearby streets were closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames. After about an hour, the blaze was under control.

  

Officials say all tenants in the building were able to escape safely, thanks to working smoke detectors. Red Cross was called out to assist residents. 

The building, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, is considered a total loss. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days