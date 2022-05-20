81°
Firefighters tackle massive junkyard fire in Tangipahoa Parish

Friday, May 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Firefighters are tackling a massive junkyard fire in Fluker on Friday evening.

Tangipahoa Fire District 1 said they were responding to the blaze around 6 p.m. Friday at a commercial structure on US 51.

Crews from Roseland, Kentwood, Loranger, Husser, Independence and Wilmer are also reportedly on scene to fight the flames. The fire district said their "operation will last long into the night."

