Firefighters tackle massive junkyard fire in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Firefighters are tackling a massive junkyard fire in Fluker on Friday evening.
Tangipahoa Fire District 1 said they were responding to the blaze around 6 p.m. Friday at a commercial structure on US 51.
Crews from Roseland, Kentwood, Loranger, Husser, Independence and Wilmer are also reportedly on scene to fight the flames. The fire district said their "operation will last long into the night."
